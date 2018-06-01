Duck Donuts and Iced Coffee for National Donut Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is celebrating National Donut Day by sharing an inside look at the sweet treats and another morning favorite, iced coffee.

Our Curtis Wilson headed to Duck Donuts for all the sights and sounds of the donut shop, including how to make the treats and a look at a caramel iced coffee.

Duck Donuts says it is celebrating National Donut Day with a free donut offer for customers on Friday, June 1.

Visitors will receive one bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary.