WATCH: Four-star defensive end commits to Gamecocks

MURFREESBORO, TN (WOLO) — Four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson, out of Murfreesboro, TN, announced his commitment to the Gamecocks for the class of 2019 Friday afternoon.

Anderson is considered a four-star rated defensive lineman by most recruiting services.

He chose USC over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Clemson among others.

With Anderson’s commitment, the Gamecocks now slide into the top five of 247 Sports’ national rankings, one spot ahead of Clemson.