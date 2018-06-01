Fugitive suspected of killing sheriff’s deputy captured: Authorities

ABC NEWS (WOLO) – The fugitive who allegedly killed a sheriff’s deputy has been captured, authorities said.

Steven Wiggins, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting earlier this week, was captured Friday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

CAPTURED: Steven Wiggins is in custody! More details soon! pic.twitter.com/YxdZemsGIQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

Sgt. Daniel Baker — a veteran of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department for 10 years — was shot and killed on Wednesday, police said.

This story is still developing. ABC Columbia will give you more updates as soon as possible.