Gamecocks use big seventh inning to beat Ohio State in NCAA Tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Gamecocks — yet again — came from behind to win.

USC scored five runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to beat Ohio State 8-3 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s Greenville Regional.

The second-seeded Gamecocks (34-24) trailed 2-0 before the big inning, which included Danny Blair’s three-run homer. Justin Row followed with a two-run single in the six-hit inning that pushed South Carolina to a 5-2 lead.

The Gamecocks added three runs in the eighth and finished with 14 hits.

Eddy Demurias (7-0) earned the win, allowing four hits and a run in three innings.

Dillon Dingler hit a solo homer and drove in two runs for the third-seeded Buckeyes (36-23), who had nine hits.

Seth Kinker (6-2) took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits in an inning.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.

