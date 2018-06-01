Gamecocks use big seventh inning to beat Ohio State in NCAA Tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Gamecocks — yet again — came from behind to win.

USC scored five runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to beat Ohio State 8-3 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s Greenville Regional.

The second-seeded Gamecocks (34-24) trailed 2-0 before the big inning, which included Danny Blair’s three-run homer. Justin Row followed with a two-run single in the six-hit inning that pushed South Carolina to a 5-2 lead.

Danny Blair with just his second homer of the season but the biggest of his career gives the #Gamecocks the lead in the bottom of the seventh. @abc_columbia #NCAABase pic.twitter.com/6Z6R02TrdA — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) June 1, 2018

The Gamecocks added three runs in the eighth and finished with 14 hits.

Eddy Demurias (7-0) earned the win, allowing four hits and a run in three innings.

Dillon Dingler hit a solo homer and drove in two runs for the third-seeded Buckeyes (36-23), who had nine hits.

Seth Kinker (6-2) took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits in an inning.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.