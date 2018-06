Hartsville PG commits to Frank Martin, USC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks picked up a commitment Friday from three-star point guard Trae Hannibal out of Hartsville.

Blessed and highly favored 🙏🏾COMMITTED📌‼ pic.twitter.com/5vZDlWPND8 — T (@_Clutch_9) June 1, 2018

He’s the first commitment for the class of 2019.

Hannibal chose USC over Oklahoma State, College of Charleston, SC State, Coastal and Stetson.

He averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game last season.