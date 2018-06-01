Kingston breaks down comeback win over Ohio State to start NCAA Tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston celebrated his first NCAA Tournament game as Carolina’s head coach with a comeback victory over Ohio State, defeating the Buckeyes 8-3.

USC trailed OSU 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh before a Danny Blair three-run homer put the garnet and black ahead for good.

Following the game, Kingston discussed the his second-seeded Gamecocks’ ability to break through against the Buckeye’s bullpen, looking for Saturday’s starter Cody Morris to pitch deeper into game two of the weekend, the fight his program showed, and advancing on to the winner’s bracket.

Carolina faces the winner of regional host No. 12 seed East Carolina and UNC Willmington Saturday at 5 p.m.