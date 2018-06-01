Local Orangeburg Event Fundraising Scholarship Money for Students

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg (SC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will host Fête En Blanc – An All-White Affair; a fundraising event where all of the proceeds go towards student scholarships and fund community projects.

The event will take place this Saturday at 6 P.M. in Orangeburg at the Cinema on 1225 Orangeburg Mall Cir.

Event chair, Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes stopped by Good Morning Columbia to showcase the event that will honor six people for their leadership skills that better the community.

For more information, call 803-387-6915 or email orangeburg@linksinc.org for more details on the event.