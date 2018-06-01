Man attacked at Lake Murray boat landing

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man attacked and beaten at a Lake Murray boat ramp. Deputies are looking for answers and whoever did it and hope you can help.

Lexington County Deputies say a simple request led to a night David Branham will never forget.

Around nine o’clock Sunday night Deputies say Branham was pulling his boat out of the water at Jake’s Landing when he asked a group of young men to turn their headlights off so he could see what he was doing.

At that point, Investigators say the men pulled him out of his car and attacked him leaving him with cuts, bruises, and a misaligned jaw. No suspect description was given.

Branham says he just wants to prevent anything like this from happening to anyone else.