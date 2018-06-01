Newberry basketball signs Georgia state champion Daniel Parrish

NEWBERRY – Head men’s basketball coach Dave Davis announced the signing of 6’5″ state champion Daniel Parrish to a National Letter of Intent.

“DP” led Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia to 27 wins and the Class A Private state championship. He was named Second Team All-State and was also named to the All-Region Team. The versatile Parrish averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game. He had outstanding games of 29 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists vs. Glascock County, 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists vs. Dacula, and 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists vs Wilkinson County. An excellent student-athlete, Parrish did incredibly well in the classroom and is a National Honor Society member.

“DP can play any position, including point guard,” said Davis. “He was on an outstanding high school team and played for a top notch coach in Darren Douglas. The mindset and culture we work to bring to Newberry Basketball happens every day at Aquinas High School.

“DP can score a variety of ways, can really pass the basketball and has incredible court vision, which is extremely rare these days. I believe he was a very good high school player, but he has excellent work ethic and he can be an even better college player.”

Coach Douglas said that, “Daniel was a joy to coach. He was a huge part of our success this year and his best basketball is ahead of him. He is fully invested in being the best person and basketball player he can be.”

Story by: Newberry Athletics