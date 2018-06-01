Reward increased for escaped prisoner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The US Marshals, along with the Members of the Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force for the District of South Carolina continue their search for the last inmate who remains on the loose. Officials are hoping you can help and are now offering an increased reward of $2,500 dollars for any information that leads to his arrest.

Authorities say 20 year old Curtis Green, also known as “Ray Ray” escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center May 19th, while waiting to be tried on a homicide charge. Now in addition to his previous charge, Green is also facing an escape charge and assault and battery.

Green is 5 foot 11 and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds. Authorities say he also has a the name “Monica” tattooed on his neck, and two tear drop tattoos under his left eye. Officials say Green has connections to South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and New York. If you see him or know where he is US Marshals are asking you to contact them at 1800-336-0102 or email them at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov

Green is considered armed and dangerous.