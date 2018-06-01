Vandy wins first game of Clemson regional

CLEMSON, S.C. – Drake Fellows tossed 7.0 scoreless innings to lead Vanderbilt to a 2-0 victory over No. 20 St. John’s in Game 1 of the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Commodores improved to 32-25, while the Red Storm fell to 39-16.

Fellows (7-4) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and two walks and eight strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Chandler Day pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year. Red Storm starter Sean Mooney (11-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

In the first inning, Philip Clarke blooped a two-out double to score Austin Martin for the game’s first run. Jayson Gonzalez belted an opposite-field, solo homer in the fifth inning to double Vanderbilt’s lead.