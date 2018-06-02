A’ja Wilson helps Aces get first win Friday night

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 1, 2018)—The Las Vegas Aces got a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double from rookie of the year candidate A’ja Wilson, and season-scoring-highs off the bench from Dearica Hamby (14 points) and Kelsey Bone (10) en route to an 85-73 victory over the Washington Mystics (5-2). It was the Aces’ (1-4) first win since relocating from San Antonio last fall.

The number one overall pick, Wilson (26 points) scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and recorded the second double-double of her career (26 points, 12 rebounds). It was the third-straight game she scored 20 or more points.