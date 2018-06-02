A’ja Wilson helps Aces get first win Friday night
LAS VEGAS, NV (June 1, 2018)—The Las Vegas Aces got a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double from rookie of the year candidate A’ja Wilson, and season-scoring-highs off the bench from Dearica Hamby (14 points) and Kelsey Bone (10) en route to an 85-73 victory over the Washington Mystics (5-2). It was the Aces’ (1-4) first win since relocating from San Antonio last fall.
3 straight 20+ point games for @_ajawilson22! #LVAces ♦️♠️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SNgTM3BXaU
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 2, 2018
The number one overall pick, Wilson (26 points) scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and recorded the second double-double of her career (26 points, 12 rebounds). It was the third-straight game she scored 20 or more points.