Delays push back start time for Gamecocks-ECU in NCAA Tourney
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Rain and a late end to losers’ bracket play in the Greenville Regional have the Gamecocks in position for a late night of NCAA Tournament baseball.
USC and regional host East Carolina were scheduled to face each other at 5 p.m. Saturday after each side opened pool play with Friday victories. But after UNC Wilmington defeated Ohio State 4-3 in 13 innings, in a game that nearly went six hours due to weather delays of its own, the start of Gamecocks-Pirates was pushed back as ominous clouds rolled through Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Originally eyeing an 8:30 p.m. first pitch, USC and ECU will play their winners’ bracket game at 9:04 p.m. in Greenville.