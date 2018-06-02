Delays push back start time for Gamecocks-ECU in NCAA Tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Rain and a late end to losers’ bracket play in the Greenville Regional have the Gamecocks in position for a late night of NCAA Tournament baseball.

USC and regional host East Carolina were scheduled to face each other at 5 p.m. Saturday after each side opened pool play with Friday victories. But after UNC Wilmington defeated Ohio State 4-3 in 13 innings, in a game that nearly went six hours due to weather delays of its own, the start of Gamecocks-Pirates was pushed back as ominous clouds rolled through Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Storm’s a brewin’… As the ECU Pirate flag whips through the wind, big clouds make their way to Clark-LeClair Stadium. The #Gamecocks-East Carolina game that was set to take place at 5 will start no earlier than 8:30 here in Greenville, NC. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/55L2j2PM62 — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) June 2, 2018

Originally eyeing an 8:30 p.m. first pitch, USC and ECU will play their winners’ bracket game at 9:04 p.m. in Greenville.

First pitch was initially flashed on the screen as 9:00 PM. They quickly switch the start back a few minutes. We’re looking to start #Gamecocks–#ECU at 9:04 PM. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/YHZ2itqEGp — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) June 3, 2018