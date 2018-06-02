Frank Martin picks up commitment from three-star forward
WINTER HAVEN, FL (WOLO) — Three-star small forward Keyshawn Bryant, out of Winter Haven, Florida, committed to the Gamecocks’ class of 2018 Saturday.
He becomes the fourth high school prospect to join the class.
Committed 💯🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ma3JiY0qfI
— keyshawn bryant (@kiddbryant25) June 2, 2018
Bryant chose the Gamecocks over Wichita State and Memphis.
His commitment comes just hours after Carolina picked up a pledge from George Washington transfer Trae Bolden Saturday and a day after the Gamecocks received a commitment from class of 2019 guard Trae Hannibal.