Frank Martin picks up commitment from three-star forward

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WOLO) — Three-star small forward Keyshawn Bryant, out of Winter Haven, Florida, committed to the Gamecocks’ class of 2018 Saturday.

He becomes the fourth high school prospect to join the class.

Bryant chose the Gamecocks over Wichita State and Memphis.

His commitment comes just hours after Carolina picked up a pledge from George Washington transfer Trae Bolden Saturday and a day after the Gamecocks received a commitment from class of 2019 guard Trae Hannibal.