Gamecocks pick up commitment from George Washington transfer

Mike Gillespie,

Courtesy: George Washington athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A busy recruiting week picked up even more today after George Washington transfer Jair Bolden announced his commitment to play for Frank Martin and the Gamecocks.

Bolden just finished his sophomore season, where he started in 24 games and averaged 11.2 points per game (good for second on the team in scoring).

Bolden, a point guard, will have to sit out next season for USC but has two years of eligibility remaining.

His commitment comes just one day after the Gamecocks received a commitment from three-star Hartsville PG Trae Hannibal.

 

