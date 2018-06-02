Gamecocks to face Pirates on Saturday afternoon in Greenville regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Gamecock baseball team will face host and No. 12 seed East Carolina Saturday afternoon (June 2) in game four of the 2018 Greenville Regional. The Gamecocks advanced in the winner’s bracket after defeating Ohio State 8-3 while East Carolina defeated UNC Wilmington on Friday night.

NOTABLES

South Carolina put up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 8-3 decision over Ohio State in game one of the 2018 Greenville Regional. Danny Blair belted a three-run home run in the seventh to take a lead that the Gamecocks would never relinquish.

Blair belted his second home run of the year and third of his career in the win. Blair came in as a defensive replacement in the top of the sixth inning.

Eddy Demurias picked up his seventh win of the season on the mound, striking out a batter in three innings of relief. He allowed four hits and an unearned run while walking a batter. Demurias has now appeared in 28 games for the Gamecocks and has a 4.25 ERA in 59.1 innings pitched.

Justin Row had three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the win over the Buckeyes. Row now leads the Gamecocks with a .346 batting average to go along with 12 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBI.

Carlos Cortes also had three hits in the win over Ohio State. Cortes has 44 RBI on the season to go along with 15 home runs.

The Gamecocks will face East Carolina on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. in the winner's bracket contest. Carolina is 7-2 all-time against the Pirates in the NCAA Tournament, although ECU has won the last two meetings. Carolina is 17-9 all-time against the Pirates with the last meeting taking place in 2010 in the second weekend of the regular season. East Carolina took 2-of-3 games from the Gameoccks in Greenville.

Jacob Olson doubled and had two hits in the win over Ohio State on Friday. Olson now leads the Gamecocks with 19 doubles and has 29 extra-base hits on the year.

Carolina will start Cody Morris on the mound on Saturday against East Carolina. Morris has not pitched since the regular-season finale against Texas A&M, striking out seven Aggies in seven innings of work in a 10-1 win. Morris has 76 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched this season.

East Carolina is coming off a 16-7 win over UNC Wilmington on Friday night. Connor Litton drove in four runs and Bryant Packard had three hits as the Pirates belted out 17 hits in the win.

Carolina now has 133 wins in NCAA Tournament play and are making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since advancing to the 2016 Columbia Super Regional.