Gaston man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after throwing rock-like materials off I-26

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Gaston man is facing three counts of attempted murder after throwing large pieces of rock-like material at cars on the highway.

Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, threw objects at three transfer trucks near exit 119 on I-26 during the early morning hours of May 12, detectives said. One of the objects crashed through a windshield and struck a man in the shoulder, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said Loyd admitted driving a vehicle deputies found parked in the same area of the incident.

Deputies arrested Loyd Thursday without incident. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.