Preliminary autopsy results indicates “No Obvious Foul Play” in Lexington woman’s death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Coroner there is no obvious indications of foul play during the preliminary autopsy conducted on the 20-year-old woman who was found dead in a wooded area.

Kyrstin Star Blackburn was found dead on Friday (June 1,2018) in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road after being reported missing.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Blackburn’s death is pending further studies, including toxicology testing.

An investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.