Prices at the Pump Higher than last Summer in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The latest numbers on gas prices in Columbia are higher than this same time last year.

As we track prices, ABC Columbia did see some gas prices as low as $2.44 a gallon in parts of Columbia.

Gas Buddy dot com says the cost per gallon has not moved from the $2.62 per gallon mark we saw last week.

And prices in Columbia are more than 63 cents higher per gallon than they were in 2017, say experts.

The Midlands average is still better than the national average, which is $2.96 a gallon.