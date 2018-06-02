SCE&G to perform Tree Trimming activities in area neighborhoods
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G says it will begin tree trimming along overhead utility lines. Officials say the purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.
According to SCE&G Tree trimming will take place in the following neighborhoods for the next two weeks:
Arsenal Hill Neighborhood
Community Improvement Cooperative Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood
Granby Hill Alliance
Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Olympia Residents Coalition
Robert Mills Historic Association
University Hills
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
We are Olympia
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Forest Hills Neighborhood
Heathwood West Neighborhood
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Historic Trenholm Buchanan Neighborhood Association
Tanglewood Neighborhood Association
Old Shandon Neighborhood
According to a release, citizens with specific questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.
For more information about SCE&G’s tree trimming efforts, including helpful tips and suggestions regarding the planting of trees and other vegetation, visitwww.sceg.com/treetrimming.