Three-star linebacker commits to Will Muschamp, South Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (WOLO) — Three-star linebacker Derek Boykins, out of Concord, N.C., pledged his commitment to the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon.

Boykins picked USC over 18 other schools, including Clemson, Tennessee, NC State, Duke and UNC.

His commitment gives the Gamecocks 14 for the class of 2019.