Vandy edges Clemson, 4-3; Tigers face St. Johns Sunday in elimination game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Vanderbilt overcame an early 3-0 deficit to down No. 2 Clemson 4-3 in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Commodores, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their season record to 33-25, while the Tigers dropped to 46-15.

OPPO-🌮!!! One swing for @VandyBaseball makes it a whole new ballgame in Clemson! Bot 2 | #VandyBoys 3 | Clemson 3 pic.twitter.com/woRwzpsP5D — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 3, 2018

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on run-scoring singles by Chris Williams and Drew Wharton. Logan Davidson flared a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning, then Julian Infante hit an RBI groundout and Ethan Paul hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score 3-3. In the fifth inning, Vanderbilt took the lead on Connor Kaiser’s run-scoring single. Kyle Wilkie extend his hitting streak to 27 games for the Tigers.

Patrick Raby (5-5) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Chandler Day pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season. Tiger reliever Travis Marr (6-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson plays No. 20 St. John’s in an elimination game on Sunday at noon on ESPN3. The Tigers are the designated visiting team.2