Vandy edges Clemson, 4-3; Tigers face St. Johns Sunday in elimination game

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. – Vanderbilt overcame an early 3-0 deficit to down No. 2 Clemson 4-3 in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Commodores, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their season record to 33-25, while the Tigers dropped to 46-15.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on run-scoring singles by Chris Williams and Drew Wharton. Logan Davidson flared a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning, then Julian Infante hit an RBI groundout and Ethan Paul hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score 3-3. In the fifth inning, Vanderbilt took the lead on Connor Kaiser’s run-scoring single. Kyle Wilkie extend his hitting streak to 27 games for the Tigers.

Patrick Raby (5-5) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Chandler Day pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season. Tiger reliever Travis Marr (6-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson plays No. 20 St. John’s in an elimination game on Sunday at noon on ESPN3. The Tigers are the designated visiting team.2

Share

Related

Clemson survives Morehead State, 4-3 in 10 innings
Clemson’s NCAA-opener against Morehead State...
Clemson-Texas A&M game time announced
Clemson to face Nebraska in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android