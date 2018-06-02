Woman Killed After Car Overturns and hits Utility Pole in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A woman was killed after her car overturned and struck a pole in Sumter County Saturday morning.

The wreck happened on Bethel Church road near cains Mill road at 1:54am.

Troopers say Jessica Dubose,28, was traveling South on Bethel Church road when she lost control of her car and ran off the left side of the roadway. Her 2000 Honda Civic overturned and struck a utility pole.

Coroner Robert Baker said Dubose died at the scene from her injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled for a later date in Newberry.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.