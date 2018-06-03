1 Pedestrian killed, 1 hurt after early morning crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday Morning.

The crash happened at 1:20am in the 400 block of Jamil Road in Columbia.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck hit two pedestrians while driving on Jamil Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sabrina Maria Nelums, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene due to obvious traumatic injuries sustained in the collision. The other pedestrian, who was struck by the mirror of the truck, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver was not injured and stopped at the scene to render aid.

Troopers say the pedestrians were not wearing reflective gear.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is ongoing.