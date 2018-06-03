A’ja Wilson, Aces go for back-to-back wins Sunday

CHICAGO, IL — The Las Vegas Aces are back on the road for a 3 pm PT tip at Chicago, Sunday, with their collective sights set on the team’s first winning streak since relocating to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The Aces picked up their first win of the season, Friday, in an 85-73 victory over Washington. A’ja Wilson led the way with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double, and tied the program record for made free throws (14) and free throw attempts (18) in the process. Dearica Hamby poured in a season-high 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Bone also netted a season high with 10 points in the win.

Chicago fell to 2-3, Friday, dropping its third straight game after opening the season with two straight wins. The Sky are led by Allie Quigley’s 19.3 points per game, but the 10th-year pro is listed as questionable for today’s game with a strained hip abductor. Rookie Diamond DeShields is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and is among the league leaders in free throw percentage, connecting on 95.5 percent of her shots from the charity stripe.

