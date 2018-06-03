Driver Dies After Hitting Unoccupied Car in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied car in Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at 7:15am on Saint Paul Church Road near Cains Mill Road in Sumter county.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on Saint Paul Church Road when they veered off the right side of the roadway, side swiped an unoccupied car, went up an embankment, struck several trees and overturned.

The driver died on scene from injuries, according to troopers.

This wreck is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.