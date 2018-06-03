Driver Killed after hitting tree in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, (SC)- One person is dead after being trapped in their car following an accident Saturday night.
The wreck happened at 7:09pm on Interstate 95 near mile marker 93 in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on I-95 when they ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and was trapped inside the car.
The driver died on scene from injuries, according to officials. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
This crash is under investigation.