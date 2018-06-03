Irmo Man accused of breaking into home to watch woman sleep

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)- Deputies have arrested an Irmo man in connection to a case involving burglary and voyeurism.

Richard Travis Abbott, 28, entered a woman’s Rodborough Road residence through an unlocked door with the intent to watch the woman sleep in her bed, according to arrest warrants.

The woman told deputies she woke up while Abbott was in her room and staring at her. She was not hurt and eventually convinced him to leave the house, according to detectives.

Investigators say Abbott did not have permission to be inside the home nor did he have legal access to the residence.

Deputies arrested Abbott Thursday and he’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was denied bond Friday.