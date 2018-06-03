Kingston’s postgame reaction to besting ECU in Greenville winners’ bracket

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston’s program is still unbeaten in the NCAA Tournament, one win away from a super regional.

South Carolina defeated host East Carolina 4-2 in their second game at the Greenville Regional, sending the Pirates into the elimination bracket where they will battle UNC Wilmington for a second time this tournament, win or go home.

USC has to earn just one more victory to move on after USC’s pitchers Cody Morris, Ridge Chapman, and Sawyer Bridges only allowed two runs on five hits to ECU.

Kingston breaks down the performance out of his arms in the video above, while also discussing the Gamecocks’ three-run first inning, putting them up for good as the Saturday night, rain-delayed start time concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kingston did not name his starter who will face the winner of ECU/UNCW Sunday night, after the Seahawks and Pirates play at 2 p.m.