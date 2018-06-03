One dead after crashing into tree in Kershaw County

Alexis Frazier,

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11:36pm on Bishopville Highway in Kershaw County.

The driver of a 2002 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Bishopville Highway when they ran off the rightside of the roadway and struck a tree, according to troopers.

Troopers say the driver died on scene from their injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Share

Related

1 Pedestrian killed, 1 hurt after early morning cr...
FBI agent accidentally shoots bar patron when gun ...
Driver Dies After Hitting Unoccupied Car in Sumter
Driver Killed after hitting tree in Orangeburg

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android