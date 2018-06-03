One dead after crashing into tree in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11:36pm on Bishopville Highway in Kershaw County.

The driver of a 2002 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Bishopville Highway when they ran off the rightside of the roadway and struck a tree, according to troopers.

Troopers say the driver died on scene from their injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.