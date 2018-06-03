USC’s players discuss win over ECU

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cody Morris threw a career-high 7.1 innings, allowing just two runs, and striking out seven, while the Gamecocks scored enough runs in the first inning to get the job done.

USC’s three-run opening frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Jonah Bride, pushed South Carolina past Greenville Regional host East Carolina 4-2.

After the game started just after 9 p.m. Saturday and ended before 1 a.m. Sunday, Morris, Bride, and Sawyer Bridges discussed what led to their successes, and now has them just nine innings away from a Super Regional.