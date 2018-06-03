USC’s regional final postponed in Greenville

Mike Gillespie,

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Game six of the 2018 NCAA Greenville Regional between South Carolina and either East Carolina or UNC Wilmington has been postponed and will be played Monday afternoon (June 4) at 1 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium. If there is a need for a second championship game, that contest will be played at 5 p.m. Heavy rains hit the Greenville area this afternoon, causing a 5:09 rain delay in the East Carolina/UNC Wilmington contest.

2018 GREENVILLE REGIONAL
Game 6: South Carolina vs. East Carolina/UNC Wilmington, Monday at 1 p.m.
Game 7: If necessary, Monday at 5 p.m.

