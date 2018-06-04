Kingston’s postgame following Gamecocks regional win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston breaks down the Gamecocks advancing out of the Greenville Regional, defeating UNCW 8-4.

USC went 3-0 to open their Road to Omaha, defeating each of the other three teams in their regional: Ohio State Friday, host and No. 12 seed ECU Saturday, and the Seahawks Monday afternoon.

Carolina will play in their second Super Regional in three years, traveling to Fayetteville to face No. 5 seed Arkansas. The Gamecocks are the last team to defeat the Hogs on their home field, defeating them 3-2 on April 12. Since, the Razorbacks have won 13-straight at Baum Stadium.