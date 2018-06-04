Astros Select Seth Beer 28th overall in MLB Draft

HOUSTON (WOLO) — The Houston Astros took Clemson outfielder Seth Beer 28th overall in the first round of Monday night’s MLB Draft.

Beer hit .301 with 22 home runs and 54 RBIs this year with the Tigers. He walked 54 times, striking out just 36.

Beer can play both infield and outfield, having played outfield and first base at Clemson.

He led the ACC in home runs and on-base percentage this year.

The MLB Draft continues on Tuesday with Rounds 3-10 beginning at 1 p.m.