Columbia Police Still Investigating Hit & Run on Colonial Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run incident, they say happened on Colonial Drive and Bull Street Sunday night.

Officials say around 10 P.M., the victim was hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

Sources say the victim is still in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

