Former Blythewood star drafted 17th overall in MLB Draft

ANAHEIM — On Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim drafted former Blythewood wide receiver Jordyn Adams with the 17th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Adams transferred to Green Hope High School in Cary, NC last year from Blythewood. He played both baseball and football this season.

Adams is committed to play football and baseball at UNC, where his father, Deke, is the defensive line coach.

Deke served as the defensive line coach at South Carolina from 2013-2015.

The Draft continues on Tuesday with Rounds 3-10. The MLB.com preview show begins at 9:30 a.m. PT, with exclusive coverage beginning at 10 a.m.