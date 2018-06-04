Former Clemson great Dwight Clark dead at 61

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WOLO) — Former Clemson and NFL great Dwight Clark died Monday at 61, after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His wife posted the news on his twitter account Monday evening.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband,” she posted. “He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark.”

Clark, a member of the Clemson Hall of Fame and South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, played for the Tigers from 1975 to 1978. He went on to be drafted in the 10th-round of the NFL Draft by the 49ers, helping San Francisco win two Super Bowls (1981, 1984).

He was best known for “The Catch”: Joe Montana’s pass to Clark in the final minute of the 1981 NFC Championship game that led the 49ers over the Cowboys.

He was surrounded by his family in Santa Cruz at the time of his death.