Man called father in NY and confessed to shooting, killing live-in girlfriend: KCSO

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say a man called his father in New York and confessed to shooting his girlfriend at their Cleveland School Road home on June 2.

Alexander Francis Harmon, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Katelin Jordyn Croker, 19, who lived with him on and off, deputies say.

Investigators say just before 2:45 a.m. on June 2, Harmon fatally shot Croker before calling his father in New York.

Harmon’s father, called the Kershaw County dispatch and told authorities that his son was at the residence and was threatening to kill himself.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Croker’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Harmon is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.