Midlands High School Student Gets accepted to Nearly 30 schools and $1.9 Million in Scholarships

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands High School student got accepted to nearly 30 colleges and received $1.9 million in scholarships across the country.

“I’m excited to get to a new area, and new location,” Jalen Conyers said.

The Lower Richland high school student is about to take on her next challenge, which is college.

“My major is nursing with a concentration in education because I want to become a health science educator,” Conyers said.

She has a 5.2 GPA and says that’s thank to her work schedule.

“I don’t watch TV at all because I do have a part time job,” Conyer said. “In between working, and then coming home, I just study to make sure I get good grades in all of my courses.”

On top of getting into nearly 30 schools, Jalen tells ABC Columbia that she’s been rewarded $1.9million in scholarships from colleges and university.

“It was shocking because I didn’t expect it to be so much, because I knew it was little bits by bits, but I guess when you get those different colleges, those amounts add up,” Conyer said.