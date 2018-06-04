NAACP to Host Candidate Forum in Lower Richland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The NAACP is hosting a candidiate forum, getting you ready for election day.

The Lower Richland Branch of the NAACP says it will host the forum for the 5th Circuit Solicitor candidates and the Richland County Council District 11 candidates Monday, June 4, 2018 at 6:30pm at Hopkins Park.

According to organizers, the public is invited to attend and will be given a chance to ask questions of the

candidates and to hear the candidates present their platforms.

The Candidates for the 5th Circuit Solicitor: Dan Johnson and Byron Gibson.

The Candidates for the County Council District 11: Norman Jackson and Chakisse Newton.