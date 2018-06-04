Pedestrian hit on Jamil Road Identified by Coroner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified a woman State Troopers say was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck.

The crash happened on Jamil Road near 1-26.

The coroner has identified the pedestrian as 44 year old Sabrina Nelums.

Nelums was pronounced dead at the scene due to traumatic injuries, says the coroner.

According to highway patrol, another pedestrian , who was by hit by the mirror of the truck, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the pedestrians were not wearing reflective gear. The coroner says the driver of the truck wasn’t injured and stopped to help the victims.