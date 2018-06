‘Poor People’s’ Campaign Protest Blocks traffic on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the third week in a row members of the ‘Poor People’s’ Campaign protested at the State House and some protestors were arrested in downtown Columbia.

The protesters were calling for immediate expansion of medicare and ultimately universal healthcare.

The protestors took to the streets Monday afternoon and blocked the busy intersection of Gervais street, right in front of the State House.