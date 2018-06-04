RCSD Deputy Facebook posts draws criticism

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A Richland County Deputy’s response to an incident in the Northeast is drawing some criticism.

In a Facebook post following a fight at the Village at Sandhill, Lieutenant Phil Tessier wrote,”okay, they are not children. going to the village at sandhill to watch fights that is gang and thug mentality. animals.”

A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the remarks made by the RCSD Deputy were thoughtless and inappropriate. It is confirmed that he made those comments.

Appropriate disciplinary actions has been taken. No word on what that disciplinary action was.