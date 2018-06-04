SC Governor Henry McMaster signs 9 opioid related bills into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has conducted a ceremonial signing on nine opioid related bills in an effort to address the ongoing health crisis in the state.

The signing Monday came at an addiction treatment and rehabilitation center in Greenville.

McMaster declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency last year and signed two executive orders that required health officials to place a 5-day limit on initial opioid prescriptions for acute and post-operative pain management and created a taskforce of law enforcement and state agency officials who will develop a state plan to combat the issue and

A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division said the plan due this month is undergoing internal review and edits.

The Republican governor is seeking his party’s nomination during June 12 primaries.