State Senator John Courson Enters Guilty Plea

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Suspended State Senator John Courson pleaded guilty Monday in a Richland County court.
The 73-year-old’s corruption trial started Monday morning.
Courson was facing misconduct charges, along with converting campaign money to his personal use, and criminal conspiracy, as part of a State House corruption investigation.

Courson agreed to cooperate in the State House corruption investigation. Courson resigned from his seat.
Courson has been in the senate since 1984.

Share

Related

Today’s midday weather forecast
Amber Alert: Baby kidnapped from gas station by re...
Multiple agencies on scene of hazardous spill
Pedestrian hit on Jamil Road Identified by Coroner

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android