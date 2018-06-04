State Senator John Courson Enters Guilty Plea

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Suspended State Senator John Courson pleaded guilty Monday in a Richland County court.

The 73-year-old’s corruption trial started Monday morning.

Courson was facing misconduct charges, along with converting campaign money to his personal use, and criminal conspiracy, as part of a State House corruption investigation.

Courson agreed to cooperate in the State House corruption investigation. Courson resigned from his seat.

Courson has been in the senate since 1984.