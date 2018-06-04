USC Dance Company headed to Nation’s Capitol

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —USC’s Dance Company will perform at the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC this weekend.

ABC Columbia was able to catch up with the dance troupe Monday morning as they rehearsed for the performance which will be part of the National College Dance Festival.

The dancers say they can’t wait. USC’s dance program has been recognized by Dance Magazine as one of the top non-conservatory programs to offer specialization in classical ballet.

