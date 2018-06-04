What is a painful knee cap trying to tell you?

Himi Dalal explains to Tyler Ryan what may causing knee pain and how to help it heal

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–Vital Energy founder Hima Dalal explained to Tyler Ryan what may be causing pain in your knees – a condition called Patella-femoral pain syndrome.

According to Dalal, patella-femoral pain syndrome is a term used to describe pain in front of the knee joint and around the knee cap.

Also known as runner’s or jumper’s knee, it is common in athletes, but it can also occur in non-athletes. You may injure or sublux the patella or patella-femoral tendon while doing daily activities or dancing if you keep your feet locked and turn on their knee, which loosens the alignment of the knee cap.

Sometimes the patella will sublux or dislocate if the knee cap endures a lateral or medial force. Pain and stiffness is the most common symptom causing difficulty with activities such as climbing stairs, kneeling down, playing sports, and squatting along with other functional activities. Symptoms are often relieved with conservative treatment such as changes in activity levels or completion of therapeutic exercises under the guidance of a Physical Therapist.

At times when pain and edema are a recurrent problem, modalities, cryotherapy and manual therapy may be beneficial as well. For more information you can visit www.vitalenergytherapy.com.