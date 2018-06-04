Why Are Hurricanes Given Names

John Farley,

Hurricanes get names simply because it’s easier for everyone to follow them. Before 1950, hurricanes were named according to their latitude and longitude. But this was confusing because storms move around a lot. The system we use today was adopted in 1979, where male and female names are alternated and significant storms (like Hugo) have their name retired.

The complete history of naming hurricanes is at this NOAA site:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutnames_history.shtml

Share

Related

No More Drought in South Carolina
Saturn Easily Visible – if the clouds clear&...
Harvard Study Says Death Toll From Hurricane Maria...
Alberto Will Deliver More Rain This Week

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android