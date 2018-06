4 more arrest made in shooting death

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Four more suspects are arrested in Richland county in connection to the deadly shooting of a student athlete.

Sandarrell Davenport, Alphonso Squire, 17 year old Keonta Robinson and 21 year old Mikoyah Harvin are all facing charges in the murder of Amon Rice.

The suspects were arrested last Thursday at their home on Martindale Road.