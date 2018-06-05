AC Flora grad Madison Stokes drafted by Phillies

Mike Gillespie,

PHILADELPHIA (WOLO) — AC Flora grad and current Gamecock infielder Madison Stokes was drafted Tuesday night by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stokes went in the 10th round to Philly after posting a .331 average with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 47 games played so far this season.

Stokes is slugging .587, has a .417 on-base percentage and has 20 multi-hit games this season. He had a big two-run double in the seventh inning of the regional championship win over UNC Wilmington on June 4. Stokes drove in four runs in a win over LSU on April 21 and went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M (May 19). This is the second time Stokes has been picked in the MLB Draft. The New York Yankees picked him in the 40th round of the 2014 draft.

Share

Related

Coastal’s Seth Lancaster drafted by Phillies...
Three Tigers drafted on Day Two of MLB Draft
Mets take Gamecock Carlos Cortes in third round
Astros Select Seth Beer 28th overall in MLB Draft

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android