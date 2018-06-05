AC Flora grad Madison Stokes drafted by Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WOLO) — AC Flora grad and current Gamecock infielder Madison Stokes was drafted Tuesday night by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stokes went in the 10th round to Philly after posting a .331 average with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 47 games played so far this season.

Stokes is slugging .587, has a .417 on-base percentage and has 20 multi-hit games this season. He had a big two-run double in the seventh inning of the regional championship win over UNC Wilmington on June 4. Stokes drove in four runs in a win over LSU on April 21 and went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M (May 19). This is the second time Stokes has been picked in the MLB Draft. The New York Yankees picked him in the 40th round of the 2014 draft.